Two militants, 2 OGWs arrested in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thursday said they have arrested two militants and their two associates in Srinagar while investigating the killing of a property dealer in Eidgah area.

DIG central Kashmir Sujit Kumar said that Police busted a militant module of TRF/MGH and arrested two militants and two associates following the investigation into the killing of property dealer Rouf Ahmad in December.

Addressing a presser, he said that during the course of investigation, a movement of some suspects was detected in Srinagar.

“Based on further analysis and credible human intelligence, Srinagar police detected a suspicious movement of militants in Baghat, Barzulla area,” Kumar said, adding that two militants of TRF/MGH outfit were arrested by security forces near Barzulla bridge after establishing naka points.

He identified the arrested militants as Suhail Qadir Khanday, a resident of Tral Pulwama and Suhail Mushtaq Waza, a resident of Nikloora Pulwama.

He said that two pistols, two pistol magazines, 30 rounds of bullets were recovered on the spot from their possession. “On further questioning, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including 2 pistols, 6 pistol magazines, 69 rounds and pistol silencers were recovered from their hideout in Srinagar city. So far 4 pistols, 8 pistol magazines, 99 live rounds and 2 pistol silencers have been recovered in the case,” Kumar added.

He said that Basit Bilal Makaya, a resident of Qamarabad Qamarwari and Imam Nisar, a resident of Kiloora Shopian were operating as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and they too have been arrested.

Kumar said that during the questioning the arrested militants disclosed that they were operating in Srinagar on the direction of a person Asif Maqbool Dar, a resident of Bemina at present in Saudi Arabia and Sajad Gul, a resident of HMT Parimpora at present in Pakistan.

He said the duo were providing weapons and money to a network of OGWs that is being identified. “As per the investigation, the targets in the city for killings were also selected and conveyed to them by Dr Asif and Sajad Gul,” he added.

