Encounter underway in Budgam

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Zaloowa area of Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday.
Reports said that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Chadoora.
As the joint team of forces encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering a gunfight.
A senior police officer confirmed the exchange of firing between militants and security forces.
As per the sources two militants are believed to be trapped inside.(GNS)