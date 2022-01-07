Some respite from rain & snow, but not for long

Flights at airport, traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway resume, but bad weather forecast from tonight till Sunday

Srinagar: A break in heavy snow and rainfall in Kashmir Valley on Thursday allowed air as well as road traffic to resume, providing respite to troubles faced by travellers for the last three days. However, there is likelihood of another bout of precipitation from Friday night, which may remain till Sunday, while the worst could be on Saturday.

Srinagar Airport Director Kuldeep Singh told Kashmir Reader that due to better weather conditions, 38 flights operated on Thursday, and only a few were cancelled. “The cancellation was due to poor visibility,” he said.

A traffic department official said that the Jammu-Srinagar highway also resumed for traffic from Thursday afternoon from both sides. This will remain the same on Friday too, he said.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended on Wednesday afternoon after shooting stones occurred between Chanderkote and Ramban, even as snow accumulation at Patnitop and Jawahar Tunnel only worsened the road condition.

The Mughal Road, however, continued to remain shut due to snow accumulation and inclement weather conditions. The SSG and Sinthan roads, too, remained closed due to snow accumulation.

In charge of the Meteorological Department office at Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader there was less precipitation today as compared to Wednesday, with rainfall of less than 2mm in Srinagar.

“But on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the plains would receive light to moderate mix of rain and snowfall, while upper reaches would receive moderate to heavy rainfall. There will also be a dip in the day temperature, and as nights are going to remain cloudy, the night temperature will improve,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print