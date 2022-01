Srinagar; Three militants affliated with Jaish-i-Muhammad were killed in an overnight encounter at Zolwa area of Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

A senior Police said that Three militants belong to JeM were killed in a Gunfight. How their identity is yet to be ascertained.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

