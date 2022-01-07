NIT Srinagar’s TORUS club organizes model quiz

‘Technology can act as a facilitator by bringing innovation and creativity among students’: Prof. Sehgal

Srinagar: Torus-design thinking club of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in collaboration with IIC organized a virtual model quiz titled ‘Auto CAD and Solid Works’ on Thursday in which over 60 students participated.

The event was presided by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal. He said Torus is acting as a platform for students interested in designing courses.

Prof. Sehgal said New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has given vast scope for the students and technology can act as a facilitator by bringing innovation to quizzes and ensuring active participation among students, he said.

He appreciated the organizers for conducting such programs for the students.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof Kaiser Bukhari in his message said torus is the student’s talent exploring the platform. Over the past several months, the Torus team has worked hard to nourish the hidden talent of students, he said.

Prof. Bukhari said in future, Torus will organise workshops, and seminars on various topics to engage students, he said.

HOD Mechanical Department, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Sheikh also appreciated the teamwork of Torus and assured full support from the department.

Dr. Saad Parvez, Head Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIEDC) attended the event and stated that IIEDC will always extend their support in grooming young talent at NIT Srinagar.

In charge of Torus Design Thinking Club, Dr. Dinesh Kumar said quiz was conducted on Kahoot!, which is a game-based learning platform, used as educational technology in schools and other educational institutions.

He said 30 minutes were packed with rapid questions, later distributed in three rounds.

“Hence, the combination of high speed and accuracy was crucial to cracking this competition. There were multiple rounds in the quiz show including screening round,” he said.

Dr. Dinesh also extended his greeting to winners including Kriti Srivastava (Enrollment Number (EN): 2020BELE028) Mayank (EN: 2020BMEC088) and Anjali Bassan (EN: 2020BMEC023). He said these three students hit the ball out of the park and were awarded for their merit.

The event was managed efficiently by the TORUS team. The active involvement of the participants is highly appreciated.

