J&K Bank ATM guard injured as unknown persons decamp with cash in Budgam village

Budgam: A J&K Bank guard was injured on Thursday after he was attacked by some unknown persons, who decamped with cash from an ATM in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Official sources said that on Thursday evening, unknown persons barged into J&K bank ATM at Nasrullah Pora Budgam and decamped with cash as well.

He said that when the guard tried to stop them, he was attacked, resulting in injuries to him following which the guard was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An official said that the investigation has been launched into the matter and to nab those involved in the act—(KNO)

