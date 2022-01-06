DDMA Issues ‘Medium Danger Avalanche’ Warning for More Than 29 Upper Reaches Across J&K For Next 24 Hours

Srinagar: Department of Disaster Management Affairs, Srinagar office, Thursday cautioned inhabitants residing in upper reaches across Jammu and Kashmir of possible ‘medium danger avalanches’ amid prevailing inclement weather conditions.

A DDMA official said that the ‘medium danger avalanche warning exists for the higher reaches (above 2000 meters) in different tehsils across Jammu and Kashmir for upcoming 24 Hours.

Notifying the areas as Shahbad Bala, Sallar, Pahalgam, Kokernag (Anantnag), Tulail, Gurez (Bandipora), Uri, Buniyar, Gulmarg (Baramulla), Gund, Kangan, Sonamarg (Ganderbal), Drass (Kargil), Warwan, Mughal Maidan, Marwah, Drabshalla, Chattroo (Kishtwar), Bhaderwah (Doda), Devsar, Damhal Hanji Pora (Kulgam), Trehgam, Machil, Lalpora, Kralpora, Keran, Karnah (Kupwara), Surankote (Poonch), Banihal and areas around Jawahar Tunnel (Ramban) the official said people living in these areas are cautioned to take all necessary precautions and avoid venturing on the avalanche prone slopes.

Notably, MeT authorities have forecasted of a ‘heavy to very heavy’ snow spell during January 7 to January 8.

