Rain and snow in Kashmir, weather likely to be same till Jan 9

Srinagar: A mix of rain and snowfall on Tuesday disturbed life across Kashmir Valley, shutting down air traffic most of the day and putting the administration on alert for any eventuality.

The rainfall began on Monday evening and remained scattered throughout the day in plains as well as hilly areas. The weather is likely going to remain the same till January 9, a Meteorological Department official told Kashmir Reader.

Air traffic mostly remained suspended on Tuesday. Director of Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh, told Kashmir Reader that out of 44 flight operations, only two could be operated. “It was due to low visibility at the airport that aircrafts could not fly,” he said.

“Tomorrow, subject to weather conditions, air traffic would be allowed,” he added.

Srinagar-Jammu highway, often the first casualty of inclement weather conditions, however operated normally till early afternoon, a traffic department official told Kashmir Reader. For Wednesday, people have been asked to find the status of the road before travelling, the official said.

Temperature also dipped due to the weather conditions. As per the MET office, Srinagar recorded a low of 0.6 Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.2 Celsius, and Gulmarg minus 5.0 Celsius.

Drass town of Ladakh region recorded a low of minus 7.5 Celsius, Leh minus 6.1, and Kargil minus 9.0.

Jammu city recorded a low of 11.8 Celsius, Katra 10.3, Batote 2.6, Banihal 1.4, and Bhaderwah 3.5 Celsius.

The Director Health Services, Kashmir, has asked officers in the valley not to leave their respective stations so as to deal with any emergency situation that may arise due to the prevalent inclement weather conditions.

A circular issued by the DHSK in this regard asked Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents to ensure that health care facilities in their respective jurisdictions do not get hampered due to bad weather.

The health officers have also been asked to put in place necessary heating arrangements and make sure that the roads leading to the hospitals are cleared from snow and tyres of ambulances are fitted with chains to negotiate slippery road conditions.

As a precautionary measure, Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued helpline numbers in case of emergency. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, has directed all the district police chiefs to keep these helpline numbers functional round the clock and render all the required assistance and help to the needy.

