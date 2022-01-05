Foreigner among Three JeM militants killed in Pulwama Gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Three militants including a Pakistani resident belonging to Jash-e-Mohammad outfit were killed after an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Changam of area of Pulwama on Wednesday.

Quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the Official Twitter handle of Kashmir Police Zone wrote, ” 03 militants of militant outfit JeM including one Pakistani national killed. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 M-4 carbine and 1 AK series rifle recovered. A big success for us: IGP Kashmir,”.

Earlier, a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam on a specific input generated by police.

As the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the targeted spot, the hiding militants fired upon the search party triggering of an encounter.

Pertinently on Tuesday two local TRF militants were killed in Kulgam Gunfight.

