Police arrests 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Bandipora along with contraband

SRINAGAR: Police in a series of actions have arrested 02 drug peddlers in Kulgam & Bandipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Kulgam, a Police party of PS Qaimoh at a checkpoint established at Redwani Payeen intercepted 01 suspicious person who tried to skip the checkpoint but the alert police party chased him and apprehended him tactfully. The arrested person has been identified as Ruman Kumar son of Balkishan resident of Sundernagar Husharpur. During checking, officers were able to recover 50Kgs of Poppy Straw & 1Kgs of Charas from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Similarly in Bandipora, acting on a specific information a police party led by SHO PS Bandipora under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Bandipora established a checkpoint at Nowpora chowk and apprehended a suspicious person identified as Ghulam Mustafa Fafoo son of Ghulam Nabi Fafoo resident of Ashtango Ghat. During checking, officers were able to recover 28 Strips of banned drug from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the said accused person was involved in supplying drugs among the youth of the area to make them drug addicts.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective Police Stations and further investigation has been initiated.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

