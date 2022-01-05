MeT issues ‘orange’ alert

Srinagar: Meteorological centre Srinagar on Tuesday issued an ‘orange alert’ as the present weather system of snowfall is expected to “intensify”.

“As expected, weather is overcast in both J&K with widespread light rain/snow and moderate snow over higher reaches,” a MeT official said.

“Present weather is likely to intensify as the day progresses. Expect Moderate Snow/Rain in plains and Heavy Snowfall over higher reaches with main activity later tonight and tomorrow in both Jammu and Kashmir.

The weatherman has issued ‘amber/orange warning, asking administration and people to be alert.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched), amber –government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

The weather office has urged people not to venture out on avalanche and landslide prone areas, unless extremely necessary. “Keep power/light backup( in case of power failure),” the MeT office said, adding,”Drive very slowly and in low gear while driving on snow bound areas.”

Two successive western disturbances are affecting Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and adjoining areas till 9th January (forenoon).

Under the influence of these weather systems, the weatherman said that widespread moderate rain and snow was expected in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions. “Light rain/snow would commence at a few places of Kashmir from 3rd January evening and thereafter increase in intensity & distribution,” reads the advisory, adding, “Main activity of this system will be the occurrence of moderate to heavy rain/snow, most likely during 5th and 8th January and gradual decrease thereafter.”

