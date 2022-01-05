Ensure people do not suffer amid snow: NC

Srinagar: National Conference has asked the administration to remain wide-awake following the meteorological department’s forecast for snowfall in coming days.

The Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar in a statement released from the party headquarters Nawa- e-Subh asked the divisional administration of both the provinces to ensure that people do not suffer due to blockade of major or minor arterials post snow accumulation.

“Last winter the administration was caught napping following heavy snowfall. I hope the concerned departments have learnt lessons from the previous year. Now that we are expecting a snow spell, it is expected that the clearing departments/agencies viz Roads and Buildings, PMGSY, MED, BRO, NHA will keep their men and machinery ready to face emergencies,” he added.

He said that the concerned agencies invested with duty of Sanitation in Srinagar city, towns and district headquarters across Kashmir, and Jammu province, should also explore the possibility of employing manual laborers to undertake massive snow clearance of inner lanes as well.

He called upon the administration to ensure round the clock water and electricity supply to hospitals and other health care centres. “I hope the administration will stick to a particular electricity schedule. It has also been brought to my notice that various mosques across Kashmir are yet to receive their fire-wood. The loopholes should be plugged forthwith. Meantime proper heating arrangements and Covid protocol should be maintained for aspirants and students and all the exam centers across Kashmir division and upper reaches of Jammu division including Chenab and Pir Panjal districts. Directives should be given to concerned DC’s to make all the facilities available to people in Gurez, Dawar, Keran, Machil, Wadwan, Paddar, Kapran, and other upper reaches of both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions,” he added.

