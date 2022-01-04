One killed, several injured in Navyuga tunnel accident along Sgr-Jmu highway

Banihal: One person was killed while several others were injured on Tuesday after two vehicles turned turtle inside Banihal-Qazigund (Navyuga) tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Banihal area of Ramban, officials said.

A mini bus (JK02AT 6530) boarding with 16 passengers, which was on its way to Srinagar from Kathua turned turtle near western tube inside Banihal-Qazigund (Navyuga) tunnel on the highway, they said.

They said that one person died on the spot and several others were injured, adding that all the injured were taken to SDH Banihal and three of them were shifted to GMC Anantnag—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print