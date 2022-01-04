COVID-19: Ladakh reports 65 new cases

Leh:Ladakh has reported 65 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 22,289, while the active cases have increased to 249, officials said on Tuesday.

The Union Territory has recorded 220 Covid-related deaths — 162 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Twelve patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. The total number of cured patients is 20,820, they said.

Of the new cases, 58 were reported from Leh and seven from Kargil district, they said, adding that the active cases include 198 from Leh and 51 from Kargil districts.

A total of 774 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said

