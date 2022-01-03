Sonmarg-Zojjila road closed as higher reaches receive fresh snowfall

Ganderbal,: Authorities on Monday closed Sonamarg-Zojjila road was after upper reaches of Zojila in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir received fresh snowfall.

Reports reaching said that Sonamarg, Menimarg and Drass areas recieved fresh snowfall on Sunday evening.

Traffic official said that keeping in view slippery condition and fresh snowfall, Sonamarg-Zojjila road has been closed as a precautionary measure. “The traffic was temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to avoid any incident,” he said.

The Becon officials said that men and machinery are on job to restore the traffic—(KNO)

