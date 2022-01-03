BSF fires upon suspicious movement on IB

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday claimed that its troops fired upon some suspicious movement, observed at International border in Jammu area.

As per an official statement issued by the Jammu based headquarter of BSF , it has been informed that alert troops of Border Security Force Jammu to fired upon suspicious movement of Pakistani intruder in Arnia sector of Jammu.

“The incident took place in area opposite to BP No 978,” BSF informed.

“Search operation in the area is going on” “BSF further said—(KNO)

