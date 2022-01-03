MeT predicts widespread snowfall in Kashmir

Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday forecast widespread light to moderate snowfall and rains in plains of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Western Disturbance is most likely to affect J-K during 3-9th Janaury. Widespread light to heavy snowfall and rain in plains is expected during the period, the official said,

Under the influence of these system, widespread moderate Rain/Snow is expected to jammu and kashmir and Ladakh Regions.Light Rain/Snow would commence at few places of Kashmir from 3rd evening and thereafter increase in intensity & distribution.

Main activity of this system will be occurance of moderate to heavy Rain/Snow most likely during 5th and 8th January and gradual decrease thereafter.

Regarding probable impacts, he said, “There is possibility of disruption of traffic over passes like Zojila, Sinthan Top, Razdan Top, Mugal Road due to snow and freezing temperatures.”

