Kashmir records 2 Covid deaths, 169 cases detected in J&K

SRINAGAR: Two Covid deaths were recorded in Kashmir while 169 cases of the infection were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 101 cases were detected in Kashmir and 68 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 107more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 20from Jammu Division and 87 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 48 cases, Baramulla reported 15 cases, Budgam reported 05 cases, Pulwama reported 10 case, Kupwara reported 10cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported 01case, Ganderbal reported 09cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 34cases, Udhampur reported 02cases, Rajouri reported 01case, Doda reported 10cases, Kathua reported 05 cases, Samba reported 01 case, Poonch reported 02cases,Reasi reported 13 cases while as Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 62,682doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,86,48,550.
