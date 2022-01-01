Two Covid deaths, 123 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were reported while 123 cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official bulletin said.
It said that one death each was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir while 65 cases of the virus were detected in Kashmir and 58 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 78more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 17from Jammu Division and 61 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 35 cases, Baramulla reported 12 cases, Budgam reported 05 cases, Pulwama reported 05 cases, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported no cases, Ganderbal reported 04 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 29 cases, Udhampur reported no cases, Rajouri reported 06 cases, Doda reported 12 cases, Kathua reported 01 case, Samba reported 01case, Poonch reported 01 case, Kishtwar reported 01 case, Reasi reported 07 cases while as Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/ 2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581 /2452052 /2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 75,235doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1,85,67,399, it added.
