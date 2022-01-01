Srinagar youth’s struggle to silver screen

Srinagar: Scores of Kashmiris aspire to make acting as their career but only a few of them make it to the silver screen.

But Saqib Wani, a Srinagar lad, has shown how a mix of patience, hard work and application of skill can get a breakthrough into the world of superstars.

Born and brought up in a family where his father was against the acting world, Saqib’s entry into the world was full of struggle. Yet he pursued his passion from the age of six until 29, when he achieved big screen roles. He had scores of rejections, one after the other, but he did not give up.

And then he made an entry into the spy thriller Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi, beginning from his entry into television more than two decades ago with Ghar ki Dehleez on Doordarshan.

“It was a roller coaster ride, but worth it,” he told Kashmir Reader. “I can remember what I was, and where I am. Thanks to the failure that made me what I am today.”

He believes that it was after the struggle that he learnt that it was continuous perusal, and learning of theater that made him realise where the entry point to the career was. While he continued his formal education and completed MBA, he joined theater to learn the art. Then he kept on participating in auditions, and finally he got selected.

“The journey has just begun, and there is a long way to go. What I have learnt now is what I have to apply, and then learn again during the process, and apply again. This is the cycle, and it will go on,” he added.

Nowadays, he draws his income from the serial he does for various production houses, and at the same time, he does modeling for various brands. His father who was against acting has also turned to be his fan now. The point was when he saw his son performing on the big screen with the Bollywood star.

