No food products to carry trans-fatty acids above 2 percent: FSSAI

Commissioner FDA holds meeting with Food Business Operators of Jammu

JAMMU: Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration, Shakeel-Ur-Rehman, today held a meeting with manufacturers of oil, bakery, namkeen and sweets regarding use of Trans-Fatty Acid (TFA) in manufacturing/ processing of food products to the permissible limits.

Pertinently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has restricted the permissible amount of industrial Trans-Fatty Acid (TFA) content in food products to 2 per cent and Food Business Operators have to comply with the said regulation from January 01, 2022.

Trans-Fats are associated with increased risk of heart attacks as well as death from coronary heart disease. In 2018, WHO called for elimination of industrially-produced trans-fat from the food supply chain by 2023. Trans-fats are largely present in partially hydrogenated vegetable fats/oils, vanaspati, margarine and bakery shortenings and can also be found in baked and fried foods.

Commissioner sensitized all the stakeholders regarding the subject and sought their cooperation towards ensuring that safe and wholesome food is provided to the general public as a shared responsibility.

He stressed on the food business operators to comply with Good Manufacturing Practices to ensure use of quality and safe edible oil besides upgrading their in-house testing facilities to meet the quality parameters mandated under Food laws. The FBO were approached that 100% subsidy is forwarded for up gradation and setting up of food laboratories.

Deputy Commissioner, Food Safety Jammu, made a detailed presentation highlighting the findings of the survey report on trans-fat and edible oil conducted by the FSSAI in collaboration with Food and Drugs Administration, J&K.

The members of Food Business Associations assured full cooperation to the department in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner, Food Safety, Jammu, Assistant Commissioners, Food Safety department Jammu, Samba and Kathua were also present in the meeting.

