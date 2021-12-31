PDD daily-wager electrocuted to death in Lisser Kokernag

Anantnag: A 30-year-old PDD daily-wager was electrocuted to death during repairing of an electric transformer in Lisser Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

Identifying the deceased as Suhail Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Rafiq Bhat, a resident of Buchoo Kokernag, the officials said that the person received a major electric shock.

The person, they said, was brought to SDH Kokernag, however the doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile a police official confirming the incident to GNS said that cognisance of the incident has been taken for further investigations. (GNS)

