MeT Forecasts ‘Heavy Snowfall’ At Some Places In J&K On Jan 5-6; ‘May Affect Surface, Air Traffic’

Srinagar:Weatherman on Friday said that “heavy snow” was expected at some place in Jammu and Kashmir during January 5 to 6 and that it may affect road and aerial transportation.

“As per today’s analysis, widespread snow/rain spell of moderate intensity is most likely during 4-6th January in both J&K and Ladakh with main activity on 5-6th,” a meteorological department official said in a statement . “Heavy Snow is expected at some places during 5-6th,” he said, adding, “(It) may affect the surface and air transportation.” He said light snow is expected over higher reaches of Kashmir during January 2-3rd. “Expect colder days and warmer nights from January 2nd onwards,” he added.

Meanwhile, cold conditions prevailed across J&K and Ladakh even there was slight rise in minimum temperature with Gulmarg recording a low of minus 9.0°C.

The official told GNS that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against previous night’s minus 4.0°C. Although the temperature was above 1.0°C than the previous night, it was minus 0.9°C below normal for this time of the year.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

The mercury settled at the world famous resort of Gulmarg at minus 9.0°C against minus 9.6°C on the previous night, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 3.0°C against 4.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.6°C against minus 8.9°C on previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.3°C against minus 3.6°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 2.6°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu, the J&K’s winter capital, saw a drop temperature by 8 notches from the precious night, recording a low of 5.1°C which is minus 1.5°C below normal for the place during this time of the year, he said.

Ladakh’s Leh had a low of minus 15.0°C against last night’s minus 16.0°C while automatic Kargil station recorded a minimum of minus 10.2°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 19.8°C, the official said. (GNS)

