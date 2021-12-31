Dr Parvaiz Koul appointed as Director SKIMS

Srinagar: Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Koul Ex-professor and Head of department General medicine has been appointed as the new director of Sher e Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS)

“As approved by the Chairman, Governing Body, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar (Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K), Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad Koul, Ex-Professor and Head of Department, General Medicine, SKIMS, is hereby appointed as Director, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar with effect from 01.01.2022.”reads the order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Commissioner/secretary to the government, (KNO)

