GoI intends to disempower J&K residents by ‘demographic change’: Hurriyat

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference on Tuesday appealed to the international community to take cognisance of the “systemic demographic” change being foisted upon Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir by “settling outsiders here including through a new policy of sale of land and natural resources to them”.

In a statement, the Hurriyat led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that Government of India wants to change the demographic character of J&K and disempower its residents through such diktats.

“Since August 2019, in succession one after other authoritarian laws and diktats are being implemented in J&K towards this end and to facilitate the electoral prospects of the ruling party in India as J&K has become its favourite whipping boy. Simultaneously, the ruling dispensation is pursuing the divide and rule policy by dividing the population of J&K on the basis of religions, regions, ethnicities and political interests to fracture political aspirations and voices,” it added.

The amalgam that the situation in J&K is deeply disconcerting and highly repressive. “People should not to lose hope but stay vigilant and alert to these measures, and safeguard their right over their land and resources as much as possible,” it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print