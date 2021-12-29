Daily Covid cases below 100 in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid was reported in Kashmir while 91 cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 59 cases of the infection were recorded in Kashmir and 32 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 127 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 29from Jammu Division and 98 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 30 cases, Baramulla reported 03 cases, Budgam reported 05 cases, Pulwama reported 03 case, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 05 cases, Ganderbal reported 09 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 20 cases, Udhampur reported 01case, Rajouri reported 02 cases, Doda reported 06 cases, Kathua reported 01case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 02 cases while as Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 /2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581 /2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 96,780doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,82,59,957, it added.