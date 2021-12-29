Apollo Hospitals to set up first 250-bed facility in Jammu

J&K will grow from strength to strength, says LG

JAMMU: The J&K government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Hospitals for the establishment of a multi-specialty hospital in Jammu.

In presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the MoU was signed between Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to J&K Government, Industries & Commerce Department and Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha observed the MoU is another major milestone for J&K.

“We have embarked on a new journey of development & socio-economic growth, which will take J&K UT to levels never seen before,” he said.

With greater industry engagement and greater investment, J&K will grow from strength to strength in the years to come, Sinha said.

Besides, providing best healthcare facilities, the venture will bring huge direct and indirect employment opportunities for the locals, he said.

The Lt Governor said that J&K is the only UT/State in the country with universal health insurance coverage for up to Rs 5 lakh per family.

“We are also having an extensive budget for the health sector. More healthcare projects and MoUs are in the pipeline to ensure best healthcare within the reach of every citizen of the UT,” Sinha said.

In the first phase, Apollo Hospitals will set up a 250-bed hospital in the region. Well-known for clinical excellence, Apollo has a robust presence across the healthcare ecosystem, providing high-quality, patient-focused medical care.

Ranjan Prakash Thakur spoke on the health facilities to be extended to the people through the MoU.

Dr. Preetha Reddy shared the vision of the Apollo hospitals to establish state-of-the-art health facilities in J&K.

“We understand that the health sector creates vast job opportunities and this project will also generate more than 1000 direct employment. That is the responsibility which all of us collectively have set forth to discharge. Apart from this, it will also become the training centre not only for doctors, but also for the nurses, paramedics, technicians, and allied healthcare workers,” said Dr. Reddy.

Tomorrow when J&K would become a hub for healthcare tourism, people from rest of the world can also be treated here. In a way, this project will help us heal the world, she added.

“We are committed to bring specialists in various healthcare sectors on board. Trained health personnel are required to efficiently look after the people in need of medical attention. We are happy to bring good standard of training, learning and skilling in the health sector to J&K.”

