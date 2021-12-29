ADDC Ang reviews physical, financial progress of PWD, PMGSY

ANANTNAG: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Wani today reviewed the physical as well as financial progress of works of PMGSY and R&B Khanabal and Vailoo divisions.

At the outset, the Ex. Engineer PMGSY gave a detailed account of progress and achievements obtained during the current financial year. He informed that most works are around 95 percent complete and include Rain Chowgund road, Vesu road, Chitergul road, Pahalgam road, Larnoo road, Dachnipora, Bijbehara margan top, Breng, Sagam etc.

The concerned Ex. Engineer also put forth some impediments in execution related to site disputes, land compensation, court stays, shifting of utilities, etc.

Similarly, the Ex. Engineer R&B Khanabal briefly elaborated the progress achieved so far with some issues pertaining to acquisition of land, land compensation, non-availability of material etc besides 96 percent achievements in some roads like Hapatnard road, Rakhi Chee, etc.

The ADDC while reviewing the scenario of the departments stressed upon the officers to expedite the process to achieve the 100 percent target.

Mentioning the importance of roads ADDC said that without road connectivity it is impossible to bring the far flung areas at par in development with the urban areas.

He emphasised upon the officers that in the next meeting both physical and financial targets must be achieved. He assured complete support of the administration in resolving any bottlenecks.

The meeting was attended by Ex. Engineers of R&B, Khanabal, Vailoo, PMGSY and other concerned officers.

