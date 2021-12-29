2 Persons Gets 3 Years In Jail For Duping Man Of Rs 15.3 Lakhs Against MBBS Seat To His Son In 2005

Srinagar: A court in Anantnag Tuesday convicted and sentenced two persons to three years jail for duping a person to arrange MBBS seat for his son against Rs 15.30 lakhs in a Karnataka college in 2005.

A spokesman of the Crime Branch Kashmir said that the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate Anantnag convicted two accused persons— Muzaffar Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Abdullah Khan of Anchidora, Anantnag and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Rajab Bhat of Dialgam at present Anchidora, Anantnag under section 420, 120-B-RPC.

Besides sentencing them to three in jails years, the court also imposed fine of Rs. 5000 each, in case FIR No. 25/2005 of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir, the spokesman said in a statement to GNS.

The case was registered by Crime Branch Kashmir based on a written complaint from one Ali Mohammad Dar son of Haji Mohi-Ud-Din of K. Kalan Bijbehara Anantnag alleging therein that one Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and other motivated him for paying Rs 15.30 lacs for the purpose of arranging MBBS seat for his son namely Rameez Ali Dar in MRI College Gulbarge Karnatka.

The complainant also stated that neither MBBS seat was arranged, nor the amount was repaid to them, he said.

“Enquiry conducted into the matter revealed that above named Fayaz Ahmad in connivance with Muzaffar Ahmad Khan have cheated the complaint for wrongful gain for himself and his associate,” the spokesman said.

On receiving this information, he said, a case FIR No. 25/2005 U/S 420, 120-B-RPC was registered in Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation set into motion. On completion of investigation, the charge-sheet was filled before the court against the accused persons and consequently two accused persons mentioned were convicted by the Court.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print