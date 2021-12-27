Higher reaches receive fresh snowfall, elude plains in J&K

Srinagar: Higher reaches including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. The snowfall has led to closure of Bandipora-Gurez as well as Srinagar-Leh roads besides Machil, Keran and Karnah.

Mughal road, connecting shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts as well as Kishtwar-Sinthan road are closed.

Reports said that there were 3 inches of fresh snowfall around Razdan top and other adjoining areas, leading to the closure of the Bandipora-Gurez highway.

Reports of 2 inches snowfall was recorded in Kishtwar—Machial (2 inches), Ishtayari (3 inches) Marwah (3 inches) and Warwan (6 inches).

Reports from Kupwara said that Machil recorded 5 inches, Z Gali (7 inches) Firkantop (6 inches) and Sadna top (7 inches) while it was still snowing.

“As expected, light snow/rain occurred at many places in both J&K and Ladakh,” a meteorological department official said.

Regarding forecast, he said, weather will remain generally cloudy in both J&K and Ladakh with chances of light snow at some places, mainly over higher reaches during the next 24 hours. “There’s no forecast of any major snowfall till ending December.”

He said from tomorrow, “appreciable” rise in day temperature and fall in mercury during night. “There would be warmer days and colder nights till approach of next Western Disturbance,” he added.

Meanwhile Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K recorded a low of 2.2°C against last night’s minus 1.8°C.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

The mercury settled at minus 6.0°C against minus 7.5°C on the previous night at the world famous resort of Gulmarg.Reports said Gulmarg recieved around 4 inches of fresh snowfall while tangmarg had 2 inches of fresh snowfall in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said. It is normal for the famous resort.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of 1.2°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.1°C against minus 3.8°C on previous night.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against minus 0.3°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of 1.5°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night, the official said. (GNS)

