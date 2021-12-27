Grenade attack in Pulwama, 2 cops wounded

Srinagar: Two policemen were injured after militants hurled a grenade at a joint team of police and CRPF in Washbug area of Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.
It said militants hurled grenade towards government forces near the post office at around 3 pm, resulting in injuries to two cops.
The injured policemen received splinter injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police said they have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.
“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the incident, while the area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” it said. .
