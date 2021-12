Srinagar: Suspected militants lobbed grenade on CRPF Bunker in Arwani Bridge in Bijbhera area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday Afternoon.

A senior police officer said that militants lobbed grenade on 90BN CRPF Bunker, however the grenade missed its intended target and exploded on roadside. In this incident no loss of life or injuries has been reported.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print