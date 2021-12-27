2 Technicians Sustain Burn Injuries in Oxygen Plant Leakage in GMC Baramulla

Srinagar: Two persons sustained burn injuries in an Oxygen plant leakage incident at Government Medical College Baramulla on Monday morning, officials said.

They said that two technicians identified as Asif Mushtaq Bhat, 25, son of Mohammad Ashraf Bhat resident of Delina Baramulla and Mohammad Saleem Khan, 30, son of Ghulam Nabi Khan resident of Kandli Bagh Baramulla suffered facial injuries in the incident.

Both the injured were taken to a Srinagar hospital for treatment, the official added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print