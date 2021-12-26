Ladakh reports first Omicron case

Leh: Ladakh reported its first case of Omicron virus after a man with a travel history of Nepal tested positive on Saturday.

A health official confirmed that a man hailing from Kargil district with a travel history tested positive for the variant Omicron.

The official said that the patient arrived at Leh airport on December 7 and underwent mandatory sampling of RT-PCR during which he was put under quarantine.

The official said that though he tested negative for COVID-19, samples for the variant Omicorn were collected and sent for lab examination. “The sample results have returned positive and the individual has been immediately isolated and necessary precautionary measures have been taken besides whatever is required is being done timely,” he said.

He said that all his contacts are undergoing sampling and it is also being ensured that no one is left behind and all the measures to ensure that it doesn’t spread further are being taken by the authorities.

Meanwhile, officials in Kargil told KNO that all required measures have been taken and people especially his contacts are being encouraged to undergo sampling without any miss to ensure the safety of every individual and contain the further spread.

“People need to follow all the necessary measures to contain the spread and they are very well aware of the conditions in the region during the winter session with which it becomes more important that every individual ensures their safety and ensure appropriate behaviour,” the official said.

The official also said that the administration is well prepared but people need to cooperate and follow all measures.

Meanwhile, top administrative officials that there will be a blanket ban on the large gatherings and festivals that witness huge rush and it will be encouraged that people limit their attendance and cooperate with the authorities.

