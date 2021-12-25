Two militants killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Awantipora: Two militants have been killed in a gunfight between government forces and militants in Hardumir area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that two militants have been killed whose identification is being ascertained while as search operation is on in the area.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

Pertinently, on Saturday morning two militants were killed in an encounter in Chowgam area of Shopian—(KNO)

