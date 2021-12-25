Ladakh sees 23 fresh COVID-19 cases

Leh: Ladakh’s coronavirus caseload increased to 22,059 on Saturday with 23 fresh infections, officials said.

Of the new cases, 13 were detected in Leh and 10 in Kargil district, they said.

So far, Ladakh has recorded 218 deaths — 160 from Leh and 58 from Kargil.

The officials said the number of active coronavirus cases in the union territory stands at 210 — 153 in Leh and 57 in Kargil.

Fourteen patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries in Ladakh to 21,631, they said.

