Constitute committee to manage Gurudwaras within 4 weeks: HC to Govt

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday passed a slew of directions to the government with regard to the administration and management of Sikh Gurudwaras in J&K, in particular in district Srinagar.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar while deciding the pleas filed by the earlier office bearers of Sikh Gurudwaras recorded that the administration and management of Sikh Gurudwaras all over J&K, in particular in district Srinagar, cannot be kept in limbo and, therefore, a constitution/nomination of Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee, Srinagar, is inevitable.

“That with a view to run the day-to-day administration and management of Sikh Gurudwaras of district Srinagar, the government shall come out with an appropriate notification in terms of Rule 63-C of the Rules of 1975, constituting/nominating suitable Gurduwara Prabhandhak Committee within a period of four weeks from today,” Justice Kumar directed.

The court directed the government to ensure that neither the petitioners of WP(C) 1762/2021 nor the petitioners of WP(C) 1931/2021 are nominated to the aforesaid Prabhandhak Committee as they have already completed their term of five years.

“It shall be advisable if the Government constitutes a committee of some independent persons having no affiliation with the rival factions litigating in the Courts of law, and such persons are persons of high integrity,” Justice Kumar directed.

The court said that the government shall do well to appoint some retired District & Sessions Judge or an officer, serving or retired, of the rank of not less than an Additional District Magistrate, to head the committee.

“That all functions under the Jammu & Kashmir Sikh Gurudwaras & Religious Endowment Act of 1973 and the Rules framed thereunder shall be performed by the committee till the atmosphere is congenial and the elections to the Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee are held in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 1973 and the Rules framed thereunder,” the court directed.

However, the court said that until such committee is appointed by the Government and it takes over the administration and management of the Sikh Gurudwaras of district Srinagar, the present dispensation shall continue.

