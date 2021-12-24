141 new COVID-19 cases, 1 virus-related death reported in J-K

Srinagar :Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 141 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 3,40,434 while one fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 23 were from Jammu division and 118 from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 58 cases followed by 14 cases in Jammu district.

There are 1,317 active cases in the UT, while the number of recovered patients was 3,34,598, the officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic has gone up to 4,519 with the addition of one fresh death reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 50 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as no fresh case was reported since Thursday evening.

