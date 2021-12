Srinagar: A youth was killed after a vehicle he was travelling in met with an accident near Nigeen club here in Srinagar.

Official sources said that a youth identified as Asif Ahmad Sultan, son of Ali Muhammad Sultan of Sultan Mohalla Ashai Bagh was driving his vehicle bearing, when he rammed into the divider late Wednesday evening.

The youth died on the spot, they said, adding that the investigation has been taken up in this regard —(KNO)

