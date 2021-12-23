One Covid death, 125 cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid death was reported in Jammu while 125 new cases of the Covid were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 97 cases were recorded in Kashmir and 28 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 143 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 21from Jammu Division and 122 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 47 cases, Baramulla reported 17 cases, Budgam reported 09 cases, Pulwama reported 01case, Kupwara reported 09 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 06 cases, Ganderbal reported 03 cases, Kulgam reported 03 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 20 cases, Udhampur reported 01case, Rajouri reported 03 cases, Doda reported 01case, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 03caseswhile as Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 64,343doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,77,89,479, it added.