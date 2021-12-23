Medically examine minor rape victim to decide about termination of unwarranted pregnancy: HC orders health official

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday directed Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal to get a minor rape victim examined by a team of doctors immediately and take a decision with regard to the termination of the unwanted pregnancy that the child is bearing based on the opinion of the Board of doctors.

The court sought the report on the matter by 29 December,2021.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar while hearing plea of a minor victim through her father seeking intervention of THE court to direct respondents to medically terminate her pregnancy which is 12 weeks old.

Justice Kumar expressed pain after recording that the minor was subjected to rape and it came to light only after she was medically examined.

Accordingly FIR no.219/2021 was registered under sections 376 IPC and 3/4 of protection of children from sexual abuses Act (POSCO).

Since the pregnancy of the minor is unwanted and the same was referred by the Child Welfare Committee, Ganderbal to the Chief Medical Officer for doing the needful.

However, the father of the child is aggrieved that since the matter was referred on 13 December, his child is yet to be examined by the board.

Justice Kumar while issuing notice to the respondents directed them to file their response in the matter within four weeks.

However, chief Medical officer Ganderbal was directed to immediately refer the child to the board of doctors for immediate examination and take decision with respect to the termination of the unwanted pregnancy. The court has listed the case on December 29.

