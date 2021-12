Srinagar: Following overnight snowfall in the region, authorities on Thursday directed for closure of Mughal road for all sorts of vehicular traffic till further orders.

DTI Mughal road, Qasim Ahmed said the road has been closed in view of slippery road conditions in view of nearly two to three inch snowfall over the terrain. “The road will remain closed till further orders”, he said. (GNS)

