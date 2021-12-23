Civilian, ASI shot dead by militants in Srinagar, Anantnag

Srinagar/Bijbehara: A civilian and a police official were killed by militants in two separate attacks in Srinagar and Anantnag on Wednesday.

The incidents occurred within a gap of half an hour of each other. Unidentified militants, according to police, fired upon a civilian in Merjanpora area of Safakadal in Srinagar in the evening. Identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Shafi Khan of Merjanpora, he was fired upon outside his home. He received grievous gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In the second incident, an Assistant-Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Police was shot at multiple times, fatally, by unidentified gunmen right outside the police station here in main town Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

The slain officer has been identified as Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Awantipora area in Pulwama district.

“He was posted here at police station Bijbehara,” a police official from the area told Kashmir Reader.

The incident took place at about 5:40 PM Wednesday evening, outside the Bijbehara police station, located along the old National Highway.

“He was outside the police station when militants shot at him multiple times, leaving him critically wounded,” the police official said.

Ashraf was rushed to the nearby Sub-District Hospital, where doctors referred him to a Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

“He had bullet wounds in his neck and chest. He was critically wounded and we referred him without wasting any time,” a doctor at the hospital said.

Ashraf was rushed to Srinagar but succumbed to his injuries on the way. “He was declared brought dead at the Srinagar hospital,” the police official said.

Arrangements were being made to send his body for a wreath-laying ceremony and then it will be handed over to the next of his kin, , the police official said.

