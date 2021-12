Srinagar: Unknown gunmen Shot at a person at Eidgah in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Wednesday evening.

A senior police officer said that militants fired upon a person identifying him as Rouf Ahmad Khan (45) at Eidgah.

He has been shifted to hospital and his status of condition of yet to be ascertained, the police officer added.

More details will follow soon.(GNS)

