Security situation in J-K improved since Aug 2019: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi:The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly since August 2019 and there has been a significant decline in terrorist incidents while infiltration of terrorists from across the border has also come down, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the number of militants incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has come down from 417 in 2018 to 203 (up to November 30) in 2021 and estimted net infiltration has come down from 143 in 2018 to 28 (till October 31) in 2021.

”The government has instituted a robust security and intelligence grid along with proactive operations against militants. Therefore, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly since August 2019,” he said replying to a written question.

The Narendra Modi government had abrogated Article 370 provisions which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the erstwhile state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Rai said there has been a significant decline in terrorist incidents and infiltration of militans from across the border has also come down significantly.

There were 417 militants incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, 255 in 2019, 244 in 2020 and 203 till November 30 in 2021, he said.

He said the estimated net infiltration to Jammu and Kashmir was 143 in 2018, 138 in 2019, 51 in 2020 and 28 till October 31 in 2021.–(PTI)

