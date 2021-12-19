Policeman shot at in Banzoo Pulwama, shifted to hospital

Pulwama: police man was shot at by unknown gunmen in Bandzoo area of Pulwama district on Sunday

An official said that suspected militants fired upon one police man namely Mushtaq ahmad wagay son of Gh wagay resident of Bandzoo Pulwama.

He said Mushtaq waa presently performing his duties in DPL Pulwama as washerman and has received fire in his leg.

He added that local residents rushed him to near by district Hospital Pulwama where from he has been refered to SMHS Srinagar for further treatmemt.

He said that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani confirmed the incident and said that condition of cop is stable—(KNO)

