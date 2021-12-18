Two Covid deaths, 136 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were reported while 136 fresh cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official bulletin said.
It said that one each death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir while 96 cases were reported in Kashmir and 40 in Jammu.
Moreover, 121 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 32from Jammu Division and 89 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 54 cases, Baramulla reported 10 cases, Budgam reported 07 cases, Pulwama reported 02cases, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported 04 cases, Bandipora reported 04 cases, Ganderbal reported 11cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 18cases, Udhampur reported 06 cases, Rajouri reported 03 cases, Doda reported 06 cases, Kathua reported 05cases, Samba reported 01 case, Poonch reported 01case while as Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 /2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581 /2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 59,856doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,75,06,578, it added.