PAGD to hold its maiden meeting in Jammu next week

NC MPs expected to participate in Delimitation Commission

Srinagar: Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is going to hold its maiden meeting in Jammu next week to discuss their agenda including their outreach to the opposition in New Delhi.

The amalgam which came into being days before abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 in anticipation to Government of India’s move to scrap the special status has scheduled its meeting on December 21.

Sources told KNS that the PAGD meeting will be presided over by its president Farooq Abdullah.

They said that the meeting has been convened to discuss several issues including their reach out with civil society members and opposition parties in New Delhi about abrogation of Article 370.

They said that the meeting will also discuss further course of action regarding a writ petition filed by its spokesperson M Y Tarigami in the Supreme Court on Article 370.

Sources said that they will also discuss about the ongoing delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir and future strategy regarding the same.

Pertinently, this is for the first time that PAGD is going to hold its meeting in Jammu after it came into being.

Meanwhile, senior leader and NC Parliamentarian, Hasnain Masoodi confirmed that they have convened a meeting in Jammu on December 20 to the above stated agenda.

Meanwhile, sources also said that National Conference members of parliament, who are also associate members of J&K delimitation commission are expected to participate in the panel’s meeting on December 20.

