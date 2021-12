Rajouri: Six devotees on way to a shrine were injured after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident near Khandli bridge in Rajouri district.

According to reports, a vehicle (Tempo) plunged into a gorge at around 11 am, leaving six persons wounded.

All the injured have been shifted to Government Medical College and its Associated Hospital Rajouri, officials said.

Local said that the overspeed tempo was coming from Budhal towards Rajouri when it fell into the gorge—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print