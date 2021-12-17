Four Covid deaths, 102 daily cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: Four Covid deaths were recorded in Kashmir while one death occurred in Jammu on Thursday with 133 fresh cases of the infection across Jammu and Kashmir, an official bulletin said.

It said that 102 cases of Covid were reported in Kashmir and 31 in Jammu division.

Moreover, 139 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 19from Jammu Division and 120 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 48 cases, Baramulla reported 24 cases, Budgam reported 09 cases, Pulwama reported 03cases, Kupwara reported 03 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 03 cases, Ganderbal reported 06 cases, Kulgam reported 04 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 19 cases, Udhampur reported 03 cases, Rajouri reported no cases, Doda reported 02 cases, Kathua reported 01case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 05cases, Kishtwar reported 01 case while as Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin further informed the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/ 2674444/ 2674115/ 2674908/ 2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581 /2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 58,662doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,74,53,078, it added.

